February 23, 2021

  • 63°
Gov. Tate Reeves

Teachers, first responders can receive vaccine beginning March 1

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Teachers and first responders in Mississippi will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.

“You can start making appointments as soon as they become available — tens of thousands will be added tomorrow,” Reeves said on a social media post.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles