Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

During a virtual announcement Wednesday, the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its 32nd Annual Educators of the Year Awards.

The winners in the elementary and secondary categories each received $1,000 from Ameristar Casino. The runners-up in each category received $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

The winner in the elementary category was Bowmar Elementary School school counselor Pam Parman, with St. Francis kindergarten teacher being named runner-up.

In the secondary teacher of the year category, St. Aloysius’ Maggie Nasif was named the winner. Nasif teaches history, government and economics at Vicksburg Catholic School. Runner-up in this category was Warren Central High School’s Corey Wilson.

The Vicksburg Post will provide a more in-depth report on these awards later today and in a special Thursday edition of The Vicksburg Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

