February 24, 2021

  • 73°
Bowmar Elementary School's Pam Parman, left, and St. Aloysius' Maggie Nasif

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

During a virtual announcement Wednesday, the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its 32nd Annual Educators of the Year Awards.

The winners in the elementary and secondary categories each received $1,000 from Ameristar Casino. The runners-up in each category received $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

The winner in the elementary category was Bowmar Elementary School school counselor Pam Parman, with St. Francis kindergarten teacher being named runner-up.

In the secondary teacher of the year category, St. Aloysius’ Maggie Nasif was named the winner. Nasif teaches history, government and economics at Vicksburg Catholic School. Runner-up in this category was Warren Central High School’s Corey Wilson.

 

The Vicksburg Post will provide a more in-depth report on these awards later today and in a special Thursday edition of The Vicksburg Post.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article