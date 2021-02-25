Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted
City officials announced just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that the boil water notice within Vicksburg has been lifted.
The boil water notice had been in place for nearly a week as the city’s water system regained pressure following last week’s severe winter storm and numerous leaks.
In order to lift the notice, samples of water within the system had to be tested and approved by state health officials.
You Might Like
Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the transfer of two pieces of city property for the possible construction... read more