College softball teams descend on Vicksburg this weekend

College softball is coming to Vicksburg this weekend.

Alcorn State will host its annual River City Classic at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi beginning Friday afternoon, with seven teams participating in the three-day event.

The teams playing in the River City Classic are Alcorn State, Jackson State, Tuskegee, Tennessee State, Grambling, Spring Hill and Miles College. This is the second year for the tournament, but the fourth year in a row that Alcorn has scheduled games in Vicksburg.

Alcorn State will play a split doubleheader Friday, with a game against Tennessee State at noon and Tuskegee at 2:15 p.m.

The Lady Braves will then play three games Saturday against Tuskegee at 1:15 p.m., Spring Hill at 3:30, and Tennessee State at 5:45. They’ll wrap it all up by facing Miles College at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Jackson State will also play in the tournament, with a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will take on Tennessee State and Tuskegee beginning at 2:15 p.m. Friday, and then Tuskegee and Spring Hill beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Jackson State will also play Miles College at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the River City Classic, Delta State announced that it is moving its weekend series against West Georgia to Sports Force Parks.

Delta State and West Georgia will play the first two games of their Gulf South Conference series as a doubleheader beginning Friday at 2 p.m. The series will conclude with a single game Saturday at noon.

RIVER CITY CLASSIC SCHEDULE

At Sports Force Parks, Vicksburg

Friday, Feb. 26

Noon – Alcorn State vs. Tennessee State

*2 p.m. – West Georgia vs. Delta State

2:15 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Tennessee State

2:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tuskegee

4:30 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Tuskegee

*4:30 p.m. – West Georgia vs. Delta State

Saturday, Feb. 27

11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State

11 a.m. – Tuskegee vs. Jackson State

*Noon – West Georgia vs. Delta State

1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tuskegee

1:15 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Spring Hill

3:30 p.m. – Miles College vs. Grambling

3:30 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Spring Hill

5:45 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Miles College

5:45 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tennessee State

Sunday, Feb. 28

11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Miles College

1:15 p.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State

1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Miles College

*These games are not part of the River City Classic, but will be played at Sports Force Parks

