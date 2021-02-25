Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Dywane Parson, 47, of Vicksburg appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault domestic violence.

Parson was arrested Wednesday at 6:52 a.m. on Halls Ferry Road by Vicksburg Police Department investigators. His arrest comes as a result of charges filed following a domestic dispute that occurred on Feb. 17.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Parson’s bond at $50,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

Pistol stolen from a vehicle on Dabney Street

On Wednesday, at 10:18 am officers responded to an address in the 700 block of Dabney Street in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported someone went into his 2016 GMC Terrain and stole a High Point .45-caliber pistol.

The vehicle was unlocked.