JSU-Valley football game postponed because of COVID

JACKSON — Deion Sanders’ second win as Jackson State’s head football coach will have to wait.

Jackson State announced Thursday that its Southwestern Athletic Conference football opener this weekend against Mississippi Valley State has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within Valley’s program and subsequent quarantining of players.

The quarantines and postponement follow the COVID-19 protocols set forth by the SWAC office.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

The SWAC, along with a number of other Football Championship Subdivision leagues, is playing a spring football schedule after skipping the tradition fall season because of COVID-19 concerns at the height of the pandemic last summer.

Jackson State opened its season with a 53-0 rout Edward Waters College last weekend. Its next game is now March 6, at Grambling.

Valley’s next game is also March 6, at home against Alabama A&M. That will now be its season opener as well.