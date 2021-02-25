Madonna Findley Edwards, 79, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Mrs. Edwards was born on May 23, 1941, in Vicksburg to the late Riley and Audrey Findley. She was a devoted nurse and a member of Hawkins United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Bible studies, her pets, reading and spending time with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, John W. Edwards; her daughter, Terri McCloud; her sister, Yvonne Holman; and her brothers, Holley Findley, Howard Findley, Riley Findley and Jerry Findley.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John W Edwards Jr. and Barbara Edwards; her grandchildren, Jessica Watt and Brandon Edwards; her son-in-law, Dennis McCloud; her sisters, Frances Poole, Peggy Brasfield, Janice Eissinger and Barbara Ann Durham; and her brother, Charles Robert Findley.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at noon in the Chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home. The memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Mrs. Edwards will be buried immediately following the memorial service at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

A special thanks to the staff at the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their outstanding care and compassion in Mrs. Edwards’ final days. If so desired, memorial contributions can be sent to Vicksburg Warren Humane Society, 6600 US-61, Vicksburg, MS 39180.