February 25, 2021

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:52 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

LAREDO, Texas — A Vicksburg man was reportedly killed in Laredo, Texas Tuesday, but there are very few details surrounding his death. This marks Laredo’s second homicide of 2021.

At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Laredo Police Department, while on regular patrol duties, found an unresponsive man lying at the end of a dead-end street.

Additional units soon responded and confirmed that the victim, later identified as Justin Heath Allen, 25, of Vicksburg, was dead. The department has since listed the case as a homicide but did not provide how Heath Allen was killed.

The Webb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and the case remains under investigation.

