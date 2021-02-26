Photo Gallery: College softball at Sports Force Parks

Seven college softball teams, including Alcorn State and Jackson State, are setting up camp at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi this weekend for the annual River City Classic hosted by Alcorn State.

The tournament began Friday when Tennessee State beat Alcorn State 10-5, and will continue Saturday and Sunday. Alcorn will play three games on Saturday. Admission to the event is $10 per person.

In addition to the River City Classic, Delta State and West Georgia are playing a three-game Gulf South Conference series at the complex. The teams played a doubleheader Friday afternoon — West Georgia won game one, 6-0 — and will wrap it up with a single game Saturday at noon.

Here is a selection of photos from Friday’s early action.

RIVER CITY CLASSIC SCHEDULE

At Sports Force Parks, Vicksburg

Saturday, Feb. 27

11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State

11 a.m. – Tuskegee vs. Jackson State

*Noon – West Georgia vs. Delta State

1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tuskegee

1:15 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Spring Hill

3:30 p.m. – Miles College vs. Grambling

3:30 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Spring Hill

5:45 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Miles College

5:45 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tennessee State

Sunday, Feb. 28

11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Miles College

1:15 p.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State

1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Miles College

*These games are not part of the River City Classic, but will be played at Sports Force Parks

