Funeral services for Rosie Lee Williams will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Leonard Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict adherence to the social distancing guidelines and facial coverings shall be worn inside the building.

Rosie Lee Williams passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Heritage House Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. She was 91.

She had worked as a waitress and daycare sitter. She had attended Mount Olive M.B. Church in Villanova.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Ernestine Brooks Bailey; son, Freddie Bailey; and daughters, Elnora Galloway and Shirley Ann Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Louis Galloway, Ernest Jones, Michael Jones all of Vicksburg, and Curtis Jones of Natchez; and her daughters, Willie M. London, Lorine Jones-Brown both of Vicksburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.