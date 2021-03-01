March 1, 2021

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:31 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

One. Just one. That is the number of new COVID-19 cases the Vicksburg Warren School District announced Monday involving students or personnel within the District last week.

That one case involved a teacher at River City Early College.

The report is the first time the District has updated its COVID-19 activity, which is provided to the Mississippi State Department of Health, since Feb. 8. The week without a report was due to the severe winter storm that shuttered the District’s schools for one week.

But even the Feb. 8 report, which showed a total of six positive cases within the district and nine students and teachers quarantined, mirrored the overall decline in COVID-19 activity the entire Vicksburg and Warren County community has seen in recent weeks.

In that Feb. 8 report, the Academy of Innovation reported one positive case involving a teacher, while Beechwood Elementary reported one positive case involving a student.

Bovina Elementary reported one positive case involving a teacher and one teacher was quarantined due to possible exposure.

At Dana Road Elementary, school officials reported one positive case involving a teacher, two teachers quarantined and eight students quarantined due to possible exposure.

The Feb. 8 report was for the school week ending Feb. 5.

