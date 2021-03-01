Janis Herbert Clayton, 73, of Carrollton, met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, with the Rev. Fletcher Moorman, Dr. Bernard Taylor and Rev. Jay Frazier officiating.

Janis was born in Greenwood on Nov. 19, 1947, to Cecil Leon Herbert Sr. and Minnie Laura Arrington Herbert. She was a graduate of J. Z. George High School in North Carrollton and Delta State University in Cleveland. She was a retired teacher for the Warren County School District in Vicksburg.

Janis was a member of Carrollton Baptist Church in Carollton. She loved her church, where she was active in Sunbeams, GAs, Sunday School, and church throughout her life. She had a beautiful voice and expressed her love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ, through her singing talents all her life. Janis would express her art skills by drawing and doing watercolor Christmas cards, along with beautiful chalk drawings.

As the years pass by, Janis will be remembered as a sweet soul, full of optimism and hope, whose genuine interest in others was a gift she gave freely. She was a shining example of God’s great love lived out on earth. Her proudest moments were talking about her daughters and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Mandy Clayton Burrell and husband, Jeff, of Sallis, and Ashley Thorpe and husband, Frankie, of Kosciusko; sisters, Joyce Bowman of Grenada and Anne Whitfield of Winona; grandchildren, Mary Clayton Burrell, Addie Burrell and Colton Thorpe; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Cecil Leon Herbert Jr. and David Lee Herbert.

Pallbearers are her nephews, Shane Whitfield, Matt Whitfield, Dave Herbert, Lee Herbert, Rainey Bowman and Dan Bowman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 6, Carrollton, MS 38917.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.