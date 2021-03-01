Rain alters high school, college sports schedules

The steady rain across much of Mississippi has led to the postponement of a number of high school and college sporting events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a list of the postponed games and when, if at all, they’ve been rescheduled for:

• St. Aloysius’ home baseball game vs. Ethel on Monday night was postponed. St. Al athletic director Mike Jones said the teams might play at Ethel on Thursday, but it has not been rescheduled yet.

• Vicksburg High’s home softball game vs. Pearl was postponed on Monday. The teams will play Thursday at 5 p.m. (junior varsity) and 6:15 p.m. (varsity).

• Warren Central’s tennis match against Pearl was postponed until Wednesday at 3 p.m., at Halls Ferry Park.

• Warren Central’s baseball game at Tri-County Academy, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until Wednesday. The game has also been moved to Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg. The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

Warren Central is still schedule to host Parklane Academy on Thursday. Tickets are available online only at https://gofan.co/app/events/254497?schoolId=MS4770.

• Warren Central’s eighth- and ninth-grade baseball games against Brandon have been postponed until April 15.

• Vicksburg Junior High’s baseball game against Cleveland Central, scheduled for Monday, was postponed. No makeup date was announced.

• The college baseball game between Mississippi State and Southern Miss, scheduled for Tuesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl, was postponed until Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ticket holders should use their same tickets. The game is sold out.

• Hinds Community College’s baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Mississippi Gulf Coast has been postponed until Wednesday. Game one will begin at 3 p.m.

