Mr. Eunice Brown passed away on Feb. 24, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. He was 87.

Graveside services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Brown Cemetery, Port Gibson, under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.