Teenager charged as an adult in drive-by shooting

A Vicksburg teenager is facing multiple felony charges as an adult after being arrested late Monday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Feb. 26 on Court Street.

Jadarius Funches, 15, of Vicksburg was arrested at a home in the Kings community shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. He is being charged as an adult because he used a weapon to commit a violent felony in the drive-by shooting that wounded a 16-year-old teenager in the leg.

The teenage victim, who has not been identified, was in stable condition at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, police said.

Besides facing charges connected to the drive-by shooting that injured one person, he faces a long list of other felony charges.

Funches has been charged with armed robbery for the robbery of an individual in July 2020. He received a second armed robbery charge for the theft of a firearm from an individual in October 2020.

A gunfight in the Motel 6 parking lot on Feb. 21 resulted in Funches being charged with one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

He is also charged with one count of receiving stolen property in relation to the theft of a 2018 Toyota Corolla on Arthur Street on Feb. 26, followed by one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault for shooting the 16-year-old on Court Street later that day.

Police recovered the car Saturday morning on Valley Street.

Funches appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court Tuesday. Carpenter set his bond at $700,000.

