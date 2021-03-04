The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information visit runthruhistory.org, call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071, or email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

WC Junior High tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.

VHS basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team will be held March 10 and 11, at 4 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High gym. Tryouts for the ninth-grade and varsity teams will both be held at that time.

Players must attend both days and have a completed tryout packet, 2021-22 physical, face masks, towel and their own water. For more information, email coach Kelvin Carter at kcarter@vwsd.org or ninth-grade coach Julius Williams at williamsj@vwsd.org.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls’ volleyball team will be held March 29-30, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High School gym. All players must have a 70 average or above in school, a current physical dated after April 1, 2019, T-shirt, socks, shorts and tennis shoes, and must attend both days.

For more information, email coach Deborah Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org.

WC volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls’ volleyball team will be March 25 and 26 at the Warren Central Junior High gym, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Tryouts will be divided into 30 minute blocks with 12 athletes per block.

Athletes interested in trying must email coach Matt Gullett at mgullett@vwsd.org to confirm a tryout slot, an information packet, and the necessary forms. For more information parents and athletes can tune in to a Google Meet on March 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. by using the link: meet.google.com/zyn-nmkw-ucj

Red Carpet Bowl scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are available to all graduating seniors at Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy, and are awarded based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement.

For application forms, please see the guidance counselor at your school. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them.

Applications can be mailed to Dr. Robert Abraham, 3038 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg MS 39180.

WC golf tournament

The Warren Central golf team will hold its annual 4-Man Scramble fundraiser tournament March 27 at Vicksburg Country Club. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per four-person team, and includes lunch, cart, and a mulligan for each player. Sponsorships are available as well, and range fro $25 to $1,000. All proceeds benefit the Warren Central girls’ and boys’ golf teams.

For more information, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or mwilliams@vwsd.org, or Chris Sullivan at 601-618-4646.