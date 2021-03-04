Mrs. Patricia A. Turner passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was 56.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Trollars Moore officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery (Halls Ferry Road). Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.