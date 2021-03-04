Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court

A teenager connected to a drive-by shooting last week on Court Street made his initial court appearance Thursday.

Reginald Martin Jr., 17, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and receiving stolen property in connection to the Feb. 26 shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Court Street.

During Thursday’s hearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Angela Carpenter set Martin’s bond at $210,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.