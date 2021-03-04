Two teens in custody in killing of Yazoo City man
YAZOO CITY — Authorities say they’ve arrested a second teenager in the shooting death of a Yazoo City man.
The 15-year-old boy turned himself in Wednesday. He was charged with capital murder and home invasion.
Sylvester Brown, 64, on Tuesday was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot at his Yazoo City home.
When investigators went to the home, they arrested the first teen — also a 15-year-old boy — and charged him with capital murder.
Both teens are being held at the Yazoo Regional Correctional Facility.
