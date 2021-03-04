Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals names new officers

Billy Carson Berch, of Vicksburg, was installed Wednesday as president of the Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals during the club’s meeting at Billy’s Italian Restaurant. Also installed were Robert Rosenthall, vice president; treasurer Christopher Chatham, treasurer; Mark Jones, speaker chairman; Mandy Harris, PR/events chairman; and Mike Calnan, IT chairman.

The immediate past president, Derek Adams, will continue to serve on the club board for the next year.

VAMP supports our area businesses, community projects and marketing scholarships. The club raises money for various projects by membership drives.

“This year is a great opportunity to grow our membership with excellent programs presented at our monthly meetings,” Berch said.

VAMP welcomes new members who want to network within the Vicksburg community. Information about becoming a member is available by joining a monthly meeting at noon on the first Wednesday of each month at Billy’s Italian Restaurant, Outlet Mall.