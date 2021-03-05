March 6, 2021

James Quincy Davis

Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

By Staff Reports

Published 6:48 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

James Quincy Davis, 15, of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday, charged in the Feb. 26 shooting of another teenager on Court Street.

He faces one count of receiving stolen property, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Davis’ bond at $210,000 and he was bound his case over to the grand jury.

