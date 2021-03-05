Review of public records shows mayoral candidate behind on taxes

A review by The Vicksburg Post of public property tax records at the Warren County Courthouse confirms that all 10 candidates vying for municipal office both live within the city limits and within the wards in which they are competing.

The review also shows that nine of the 10 candidates own property within the city. South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour both rents and owns a home within city limits. Mayoral candidate Troy Kimble rents property within the city limits.

Of the nine who own property, eight are current on their property tax payments. Records show District 3 Supervisor and Democratic candidate for mayor Shawn Jackson is two years behind in property tax payments on properties she owns on Washington Street.

According to county tax rolls, Jackson owes a total of $5,226.41 in taxes from the 2018 and 2019 tax years on her Washington Street home, and $3,600.82 in taxes from 2018 and 2019 on a piece of commercial property on Washington Street with a building that once housed her business, The Breakfast Club restaurant.

“I and my family have been property owners for over 100 years here in Vicksburg, so I am aware of what I need to do and what I have been doing as far as my properties are concerned,” Jackson said. “I handle my business the way I can legally. I look forward to being able, God-willing, to work hard to pay my taxes, really, the way I have for about 10 years.”

Jackson said property taxes — which she believes are too high in Vicksburg — are one of the reasons she is running for mayor.

“There is a process and citizens have the legal right to redeem the property, and so I certainly rely on my right as a property owner and that is actually why I am running because the property taxes are pretty high in Vicksburg,” Jackson said. “And so just like I pay my taxes, and then I get caught up on taxes like many others in our community, we are paying a lot. And so I look forward, again, to the ability to keep paying the taxes, and hopefully, we will get a little bit more for the taxes we do pay.”

Jackson, along with Kimble and Willis Thompson, is vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for Vicksburg’s mayor. The three will face off in the April 6 primary. If no candidate claims a majority of the votes, then a runoff with the top two candidates will be held on April 27.

The primary winner will join independents Daryl Hollingsworth and incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. in the general election on June 8.

In the other races, North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield faces challenger Alfred Webb in the April 6 primary. Given there are no other candidates running as an independent or Republican, the winner of the primary will win the North Ward seat.

In the South Ward, Vickie Bailey and Thomas “TJ” Mayfield are squaring off in the April 6 primary to face Monsour in the June 8 general election.

The last day to register to vote for the April 6 party primaries is Monday, March 8. The last day to register to vote for the general election is May 10.

Staff writer John Surratt contributed to this report.

