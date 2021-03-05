William Earl (Bill) Houston passed away on March 2, 2021, at Merit Health River Region after a short illness.

He was born on July 2, 1922, in Prentiss to the union of William Henry Houston and Amanda Bell Blackmon.

He lived most of his life in Vicksburg and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Golden City and the USS Wichita, fighting in the South Pacific.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers; his loving wife of 50 years, Lillie Mae Sturdivant; and a son.

He is survived by Vickie (Wesley) Brown, Charles (Pam) Houston, Billie (Stanley) McCullough, all of Vicksburg; Mary (Butch) Lewis of Minden, La., and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, March 8, 2021, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. E.L. Sharp officiating.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, La.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Frankie Brown, Michael Brown, William Houston, Brian Brown, Dusty Lewis, Wayne McCullough, and his son-in-law, Stanley McCullough. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Ables and Sammy Stokes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1804 Sky Farm Ave., Vicksburg, MS 39183, or to a favorite charity.

Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required.

