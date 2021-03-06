March 6, 2021

Joseph Washington

By Staff Reports

Published 7:34 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

BROADVIEW, Ill. — Graveside services for Joseph Washington, 80, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Anguilla. Minister Carl Brown will be officiating. 

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Washington died Feb. 14, 2021, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.

