Morson, Turner nab victories for PCA at track meet

Porter’s Chapel Academy sprinters Brayson Morson and Ra’Darius Turner ran off with a couple of race victories on Thursday.

Morson won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes in the junior high division, while Turner won the 200 meters in the high school division at the Canton Early Bird Invitational meet.

Morson clocked a time of 12.62 seconds in the 100 meters and 25.52 seconds in the 200. Turner won the 200 meters in 24.99 seconds, and also finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 57.94 seconds.

Tyler Washington was third in the 100 meters in the high school division, with a time of 12.83 seconds, and Nick Neihaus was third in the 1600 meters in 6 minutes, 21 seconds, for the only other top-three individual performances by PCA’s boys’ team.

The 4×100 meter high school relay team of Washington, Turner, Jace Riggs and Ricky Carraway also finished third.

For the girls’ team, Marley Bufkin was second in the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 8 inches, and fourth in the 200 meters in 31.51 seconds.

Nine teams participated in the meet.

PCA will compete again in a meet March 31 at Canton Academy.