Ernest George Thomas of Vicksburg, Mississippi died Monday, March 8, 2021. He was 79. He was the son of the late George Thomas and Veulette Thomas of Vicksburg.

He attended the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss he was elected president of his freshman class and served as business manager and editor of the newspaper, The Mississippian. In 1963 he was appointed to the cabinet of the Associated Student Body. Ernest received his bachelor’s degree in business in 1964.

After college, he returned to Vicksburg and joined his father in the furniture business. He also worked as a stockbroker and eventually opened his real estate business.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Ernest was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and spending time in the country with his friends and family. He was an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited and committed to helping conserve nature for generations to come.

Ernest is preceded in death by his son, George Randall Thomas; his brother, William David Thomas and his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Camille Sanders Thomas; his son, Ben Thomas of Nashville, Tenn.; his daughter, Ann Blair Thomas Stovall and her husband, Henry Stovall of Destin, Fla.; his two grandsons, Hunter Robert Thomas and Benjamine Howard Thomas; his sister, Susan Thomas Griffith and her husband Ford Griffith of Plano, Texas; his sister-in-law, Peggy Thomas, of Atlanta, and many nieces and nephews.

Ernest will be lovingly remembered as an adoring husband, devoted father and grandfather, caring son and brother and dear friend to many.

Due to COVID-19, a family service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Donations to the First Baptist Church or the Mafan building are appreciated. First Baptist Church is located on 1607 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.