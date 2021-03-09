ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Jermaine Fung, 40, will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Anguilla Cemetery in Anguilla. Pastor Howard Moncrief will officate. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mr. Fung died on March 1, 2021.