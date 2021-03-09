March 9, 2021

Jessie Ray ‘Flash’ Curtis Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 11:05 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Jessie Ray “Flash” Curtis Jr. died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Jackson. He was 64. Flash was a lifelong resident of Utica where he was currently employed by the Utica campus of Hinds Community College. He was a member of the Utica Christian Church.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth W. Curtis; his sister, Pam Miller; his brother, Steve Curtis and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Utica Cemetery with graveside services following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marvin Curtis officiating.

Pallbearers will be Barry Skates, Bill Dreher, Jerry Strong, Terry Sweeny, Grover Evans and Jared Cassel.

Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

