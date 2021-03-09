Funeral services for Phillemean Demby Swartz will be Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Andrew Cook officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m., with strict adherence to social distancing and facial coverings are required inside the building.

Phillemean Swartz passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in her home surround by family. She was 61. She had worked for the Warren County School District and Waterview Casino. She was a member of China Grove M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father William L. Demby Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Swartz Sr. of Vicksburg; her sons, Charles Swartz Jr. of Vicksburg, and Charleston Eatmon of Georgia; her daughter, Marquita Swartz of Vicksburg; her mother, Martha Demby Knight of Vicksburg; her brothers, James Brown of Fayette, William Lee Demby Jr. of Vicksburg and William L. Demby Jr. also of Vicksburg, and Jetherell Thomas of Killen, Texas; sisters, Gloria Jean Demby, Jones Ross of Vicksburg, Debra Demby Coleman also of Vicksburg, Patricia Demby Davis of Tallulah, La. and Christina Reed Baker of Vicksburg.