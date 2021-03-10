Letter to the Editor: Vicksburg went above and beyond in annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’

Dear editor,

There are many things that make a city a desirable place to live and/or conduct business. Vicksburg has a standout in its list – Vicksburg Convention Center – and more specifically, its staff.

For many years VCC has presented “Breakfast with Santa” with proceeds benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi. Our cornerstone program, Ronald McDonald House, serves as a home for families who must travel to Jackson for specialized medical treatment for their children. Families from Vicksburg have taken advantage of the home-like atmosphere with private bedroom/bath; kitchen facilities; laundry amenities; and caring environment — all within walking distance of several hospitals.

“Breakfast with Santa” is an event focused on family-centered activities. COVID-19 intruded on how to safely bring families together. The VCC staff and the Vicksburg business community came together and hosted a fun, safely-distanced event. McDonald’s owners, Melanie and Mike Roach, served a hot pancake breakfast without a glitch. The VCC staff engaged other sponsors to keep the excitement and sparkle in the children’s eyes by providing activity bags, toy raffle and of course pictures with Santa (at his work desk instead of in his lap). The event always is one to remember.

And, the 2020 “Breakfast with Santa” definitely will be remembered by many children and families because Vicksburg Convention Center staff remained committed to Vicksburg.

Ruth Ann Allen, Executive Director

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi