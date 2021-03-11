Gertrude Leakes Harris
Graveside services for Gertrude Leakes Harris will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harris died March 2, 2021, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg. She was 94.
