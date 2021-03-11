Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College has named the list of students receiving 3E Outstanding Student Awards.

All recipients have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed 48 hours at Hinds, and are currently enrolled full-time as sophomores. Each student has been named to the Dean’s List or President’s List at Hinds.

Receiving awards were:

• Anna-Marie Agyepong, of Vicksburg

• Matthew Blacksher, of Brandon

• Kala Danielle Davis, of Vicksburg

• Chase Alexander Ezell, of Brandon

• Rebekah Lauren Fields, of Corinth

• Perry Kenar Florence Jr., of Clinton

• Shariel Kristen Franklin, of Brandon

• Jermall Isiah Germon, of Carthage

• Daisha La’Nay Golden, of Jackson

• Hunter Jack Hite, of Raymond

• Chase Riley Keenan, of Pearl

• Delvin Dixon Kelly, of Brandon

• April Lynn Lawler, of Clinton

• April Collie Lee, Raymond

• Kadie Harper Lee, Raymond

• Cody James Lyons, of Vicksburg

• Ashlyn Vittoria Martin, of Brandon

• Bethany Rose Martin, of Brandon

• Mycaila Alunte McWilliams, of Utica

• Maria Rochellé Medlock, of Jackson

• Bayleigh Elizabeth Morgan, of Florence

• Aaliyah Symone Newsome, of Jackson

• Kenneth Earl Newsome, of Byram

• Katie Leigh Norris, of Sandy Hook

• Jalen Pramod Patel, of Vicksburg

• Kala Nicole Robinson, of Brandon

• Brianna Faith Shaw, of Grenada

• April Lynn Skaggs, of Brandon

• Sarah Ashley Smith, of Clinton

• Kelsey Haynes Thompson, of Utica

• Thomas Dylan Ware, of Byram

• Macy Lynn Watts, of Vicksburg

Koestler earns master’s from Mississippi State

Benjamin Carlisle Koestler of Vicksburg graduated with a Master of Science degree in Workforce Education Leadership at Mississippi State’s commencement ceremony, held on Nov. 25. He maintained a 4.0 GPA.

He is a member of the Mississippi State baseball team and is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration. He is a 2014 graduate of Warren Central High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael R. Koestler.