Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds
RAYMOND — Hinds Community College has named the list of students receiving 3E Outstanding Student Awards.
All recipients have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed 48 hours at Hinds, and are currently enrolled full-time as sophomores. Each student has been named to the Dean’s List or President’s List at Hinds.
Receiving awards were:
• Anna-Marie Agyepong, of Vicksburg
• Matthew Blacksher, of Brandon
• Kala Danielle Davis, of Vicksburg
• Chase Alexander Ezell, of Brandon
• Rebekah Lauren Fields, of Corinth
• Perry Kenar Florence Jr., of Clinton
• Shariel Kristen Franklin, of Brandon
• Jermall Isiah Germon, of Carthage
• Daisha La’Nay Golden, of Jackson
• Hunter Jack Hite, of Raymond
• Chase Riley Keenan, of Pearl
• Delvin Dixon Kelly, of Brandon
• April Lynn Lawler, of Clinton
• April Collie Lee, Raymond
• Kadie Harper Lee, Raymond
• Cody James Lyons, of Vicksburg
• Ashlyn Vittoria Martin, of Brandon
• Bethany Rose Martin, of Brandon
• Mycaila Alunte McWilliams, of Utica
• Maria Rochellé Medlock, of Jackson
• Bayleigh Elizabeth Morgan, of Florence
• Aaliyah Symone Newsome, of Jackson
• Kenneth Earl Newsome, of Byram
• Katie Leigh Norris, of Sandy Hook
• Jalen Pramod Patel, of Vicksburg
• Kala Nicole Robinson, of Brandon
• Brianna Faith Shaw, of Grenada
• April Lynn Skaggs, of Brandon
• Sarah Ashley Smith, of Clinton
• Kelsey Haynes Thompson, of Utica
• Thomas Dylan Ware, of Byram
• Macy Lynn Watts, of Vicksburg
Koestler earns master’s from Mississippi State
Benjamin Carlisle Koestler of Vicksburg graduated with a Master of Science degree in Workforce Education Leadership at Mississippi State’s commencement ceremony, held on Nov. 25. He maintained a 4.0 GPA.
He is a member of the Mississippi State baseball team and is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration. He is a 2014 graduate of Warren Central High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael R. Koestler.
