March 11, 2021

  • 79°

Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds

By Staff Reports

Published 9:18 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College has named the list of students receiving 3E Outstanding Student Awards.

All recipients have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed 48 hours at Hinds, and are currently enrolled full-time as sophomores. Each student has been named to the Dean’s List or President’s List at Hinds.

Receiving awards were:

Anna-Marie Agyepong, of Vicksburg

Matthew Blacksher, of Brandon

Kala Danielle Davis, of Vicksburg

Chase Alexander Ezell, of Brandon

Rebekah Lauren Fields, of Corinth

Perry Kenar Florence Jr., of Clinton

Shariel Kristen Franklin, of Brandon

Jermall Isiah Germon, of Carthage

Daisha La’Nay Golden, of Jackson

Hunter Jack Hite, of Raymond

Chase Riley Keenan, of Pearl

Delvin Dixon Kelly, of Brandon

April Lynn Lawler, of Clinton

April Collie Lee, Raymond

Kadie Harper Lee, Raymond

Cody James Lyons, of Vicksburg

Ashlyn Vittoria Martin, of Brandon

Bethany Rose Martin, of Brandon

Mycaila Alunte McWilliams, of Utica

Maria Rochellé Medlock, of Jackson

Bayleigh Elizabeth Morgan, of Florence

Aaliyah Symone Newsome, of Jackson

Kenneth Earl Newsome, of Byram

Katie Leigh Norris, of Sandy Hook

Jalen Pramod Patel, of Vicksburg

Kala Nicole Robinson, of Brandon

Brianna Faith Shaw, of Grenada

April Lynn Skaggs, of Brandon

Sarah Ashley Smith, of Clinton

Kelsey Haynes Thompson, of Utica

Thomas Dylan Ware, of Byram

Macy Lynn Watts, of Vicksburg

 

Koestler earns master’s from Mississippi State

Benjamin Carlisle Koestler of Vicksburg graduated with a Master of Science degree in Workforce Education Leadership at Mississippi State’s commencement ceremony, held on Nov. 25. He maintained a 4.0 GPA.

He is a member of the Mississippi State baseball team and is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration. He is a 2014 graduate of Warren Central High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael R. Koestler.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent decision to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles