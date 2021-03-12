March 12, 2021

  • 81°
Carrie Luke

Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car

By Staff Reports

Published 12:13 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

A Natchez woman was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence following an incident Wednesday on Warrenton Road.

Carrie Luke, 41, was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly struck her boyfriend with her vehicle on Warrenton Road, causing injuries to his left leg. The boyfriend was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region where he was treated and released.

During an initial court appearance Friday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Luke received a $30,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson.

In other reports:

• On Thursday, at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to Eastview Apartments, 1900 Baldwin Ferry Road, for a reported theft. The victim reported someone entered his 2010 Nissan Rogue during the night and stole a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent decision to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles