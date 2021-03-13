Missy Gators sweep, Lady Vikes split at Brookhaven softball tournament

Before they took a week off for spring break, Vicksburg High and Warren Central’s softball teams put in one last day of hard work.

Vicksburg snapped a two-game losing streak by starting a two-game winning streak, beating Enterprise Lincoln 6-2 and Bogue Chitto 5-1 at the Brookhaven Tournament on Saturday.

Warren Central, meanwhile, split two games at the same tournament. It lost its first game to West Lincoln, 4-3, and then beat Loyd Star 2-1.

Vicksburg’s results were a welcome way to head into an off week. The Missy Gators (4-5) have had trouble closing out teams after building big leads — in four of their five losses, they’ve frittered away leads of four runs or more — but jumped on both Enterprise and Bogue Chitto early and never let up.

The Missy Gators scored three runs in the first inning of both games. Lexi Kistler went 2-for-3 with one RBI against Enterprise, and Makiya Adams drove in a run against Bogue Chitto.

Vicksburg’s pitching was also on point. Kistler and Maddie McAdam combined to allow three runs — all unearned — and seven hits in 10 total innings spread across the two games. They also surrendered only two walks, both by Kistler in the win over Bogue Chitto. In two losses to Warren Central and Clinton earlier in the week, Kistler and McAdam had combined to allow 11 walks in 13 innings.

“Offensively we didn’t hit the ball like we’ve been hitting the ball. But defensively, we didn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Vicksburg coach Brian Ellis said. “One huge thing compared to our games prior to this, was we walked one batter in two games. That’s huge. I’m very proud of Lexi and Maddie.”

Warren Central split a pair of one-run decisions in its final games before spring break. Camryn Summerall hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning to bring in what turned out to be the winning run for West Lincoln in its 4-3 victory.

In Warren Central’s second game of the day, Mary Evelyn Hossley hit a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Loyd Star 2-1. Abby Morgan pitched a one-hitter for the Lady Vikes and allowed only one unearned run.

“Our bats just weren’t where we needed to be today,” Warren Central coach Dana McGivney said. “The second game, I thought we played really well. A pitchers’ duel, I guess you could call it. The defense finally played how I’d like us to play. We just couldn’t string hits together.”

Warren Central (5-4-1) will play Loyd Star again, on the road on March 19, and then open its region schedule March 23 at home against Clinton.

Vicksburg will be off until visiting Ridgeland for its MHSAA Region 4-5A opener on March 25.

“We’re just chilling. Pitchers and catchers are going to run and throw, and keep that going,” Ellis said of the Missy Gators’ spring break plans. “We’ve been playing some pretty good softball. We’ve won some games and had some productive losses. We’re figuring out a lot of things.”