The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Adult softball registration

Registration for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball leagues will begin March 23 and continue through May 1. There will be a competitive league and a church league this season. The registration fee is $175 per team, plus an additional $10 for each player from Warren County but outside the city limits, and $20 for each player from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive. For more information, call parks and recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are available to all graduating seniors at Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy, and are awarded based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement.

For application forms, please see the guidance counselor at your school. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Applications can be mailed to Dr. Robert Abraham, 3038 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg MS 39180.

WC golf tournament

The Warren Central golf team will hold its annual 4-Man Scramble fundraiser tournament March 27 at Vicksburg Country Club. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per four-person team, and includes lunch, cart, and a mulligan for each player. Sponsorships are available as well, and range from $25 to $1,000. All proceeds benefit the Warren Central golf teams.

For more information, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or mwilliams@vwsd.org, or Chris Sullivan at 601-618-4646.

WC Junior High sports tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.

VHS basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s ninth-grade and varsity girls’ basketball teams will be held March 22-26, from 6 to 7 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High gym. Players must attend all days and have a completed tryout packet, a current physical, face masks, towel, tennis shoes, shorts and their own water.

For more information, email coach Troy Stewart at troy.stewart@vwsd.org.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls’ volleyball team will be held March 29-30, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High School gym. All players must have a 70 average or above in school, a current physical dated after April 1, 2019, T-shirt, socks, shorts and tennis shoes, and must attend both days.

For more information, email coach Deborah Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org.

WC volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls’ volleyball team will be March 25 and 26 at the Warren Central Junior High gym, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Tryouts will be divided into 30 minute blocks with 12 athletes per block.

Athletes interested in trying must email coach Matt Gullett at mgullett@vwsd.org to confirm a tryout slot, an information packet, and the necessary forms. For more information parents and athletes can tune in to a Google Meet on March 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. by using the link: meet.google.com/zyn-nmkw-ucj