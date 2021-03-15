County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday decided to wait and see whether any changes are needed to the county’s COVID-19 emergency orders before they are set to expire on April 5.

During their meeting Monday, Supervisors said the county’s current orders — which include a mask mandate and social distancing measures — will remain in place. The move comes after the city changed its orders on Friday, removing just about all of the virus-related restrictions while leaving the mask mandate and social distancing measures in place.

“I do not see a need to make any changes now,” Board President Dr. Jeff Holland said. “The way I read the city’s new orders is that they now fall in line with what we already have.”

District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson and District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield also advocated for leaving the county’s rules in place through April 5.

“I do not think now is the time,” Jackson said. “Let us wait and see how our numbers are in a few weeks.”

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Warren County. Saturday, state health officials announced seven new cases, and one was reported Sunday.

Overall, Warren County has seen its numbers plummet in recent weeks. In the first 15 days of March, the county has reported 61 new cases, which is significantly better than in recent months. The first 15 days in February saw 173 cases and, in January, the county reported 635 cases in the first 15 days.

