NCAA Tournament TV schedule

NCAA TOURNAMENT ON TV

First round games

Thursday, March 18

4:10 p.m. TruTV – Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary’s

5:25 p.m. TBS – Drake vs. Wichita State

7:40 p.m. TruTV – Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State

8:55 p.m. TBS – UCLA vs. Michigan State

Friday, March 19

11:15 a.m. CBS – Florida vs. Virginia Tech

11:45 p.m. TruTV – Arkansas vs. Colgate

12:15 p.m. TBS – Illinois vs. Drexel

12:45 p.m. TNT – Texas Tech vs. Utah State

2 p.m. CBS – Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts

2:30 p.m. TruTV – Baylor vs. Hartford

3 p.m. TBS – Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m. TNT – Tennessee vs. Oregon State

5:25 p.m. TBS – Oklahoma State vs. Liberty

6:10 p.m. CBS – North Carolina vs. Wisconsin

6:15 p.m. – TruTV – Houston vs. Cleveland State

6:25 p.m. TNT – Purdue vs. North Texas

8:20 p.m. TBS – Clemson vs. Rutgers

8:40 p.m. CBS – San Diego State vs. Syracuse

8:50 p.m. TruTV – West Virginia vs. Morehead State

8:55 p.m. TNT – Villanovs vs. Winthrop

Saturday, March 20

11:15 a.m. CBS – Colorado vs. Georgetown

11:45 a.m. TruTV – Florida State vs. UNC Greensboro

12:15 p.m. TBS – Kansas vs. Eastern Washington

12:45 p.m. TNT – LSU vs. St. Bonaventure

2 p.m. CBS – Michigan vs. Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern

2:30 p.m. TruTV – Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara

3 p.m. TBS – Alabama vs. Iona

3:30 p.m. TNT – Southern California vs. Wichita State or Drake

5:25 p.m. TBS – Iowa vs. Grand Canyon

6:10 p.m. CBS – Connecticut vs. Maryland

6:15 p.m. TruTV – Virginia vs. Ohio

6:25 p.m. TNT – Oklahoma vs. Missouri

8:20 p.m. TBS – Gonzaga vs. Norfolk State or Appalachian State

8:40 p.m. CBS – BYU vs. Michigan State or UCLA

8:50 p.m. TruTV – Texas vs. Abilene Christian

8:55 p.m. TNT – Oregon vs. VCU

