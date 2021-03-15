March 15, 2021

  • 79°
Devon Phillips

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:46 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

PORT GIBSON — Investigators with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one person in connection to a shooting last Thursday.

Just before midnight on March 11, investigators with the department were dispatched to the emergency room at Claiborne County Hospital in response to a report of a gunshot victim.

There, investigators were informed by a witness that Devon Phillips reportedly shot the victim after an altercation and then fled the scene.

On Friday, Phillips was found, arrested and charged with aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

Phillips was arraigned Sunday and received a $250,000 bond. The name of the victim and the site of the altercation were not provided by authorities.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent decision to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles