March 15, 2021

The Rev. Carl Palmer, left, and the Rev. James Henley, both of Fresh Start Christian Church of Jackson, watch as water is being loaded at The House of Peace Worship Church International on Holly Street in Vicksburg for distribution in Jackson. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

By John Surratt

Published 5:10 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

The House of Peace Worship Church International, last week, helped in getting fresh water to residents in Jackson during the midst of the city’s weeks-long water crisis.

Friday, the Vicksburg church, helped Fresh Start Christian Church in Jackson, receive pallets of bottled water to be distributed to residents in Jackson.

House of Peace partnered with Dallas-based Bishop TD JAKES Ministries to get the water to the Jackson church.

