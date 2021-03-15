Video: Lady Vikes’ Jenn Smith cruises to inside-the-park home run

Warren Central freshman outfielder Jenn Smith recorded the Lady Vikes’ first home run of the season Saturday.

During Warren Central’s fast-pitch softball game against West Lincoln, played Saturday at a tournament at Brookhaven, Smith ripped a ball down the third base line that beat both the third baseman and the left fielder. As the ball rolled all the way to the fence, Smith raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Smith finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.

The Lady Vikes ended up losing the game against West Lincoln, 4-3.

Overall this season, Smith is batting .280 through the Lady Vikes’ first 10 games. They will next play Friday at 6 p.m. at Loyd Star.