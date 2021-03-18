March 18, 2021

  • 50°

Downtown Easter Egg Hunt coming to Levee Street

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 9:58 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Downtown Vicksburg is on the trail of stops for the Easter Bunny.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, the furry little friend will be hopping down to Catfish Row, 1119 Levee St., for a community-wide egg hunt sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street.

The free event, which is geared for ages 10 and younger, will include treat-filled eggs that will be scattered across Catfish Row, 1119 Levee St,  Main Street executive director Kim Hopkins said.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available, as well as games and prizes.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket for the hunt — “And a camera to capture memories,” Hopkins said.

This is the first time Main Street has sponsored a community-wide Easter egg hunt, Hopkins said. In addition to the treat-filled eggs for children, there will be a prize egg for adults, too.

“We have merchants that are giving away discounts at their stores. Or it might be a pass to visit a museum free of charge or it might be downtown dollars or a happy from one of the stores,” Hopkins said.

Following the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will hop on up to Washington Street for plenty of shopping, dining, and live music that will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Hopkins said all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed during the event.

For more information, call 601-634-4527, email kimh@vicksburg.org. or visit the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program Facebook page.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article