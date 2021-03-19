March 19, 2021

Photo Gallery: 2021 Mississippi State Gymnastics Championship

By Ernest Bowker

Published 12:46 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

The 2021 Mississippi State Gymnastics Championship got under way Friday morning at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The meet will include 10 competitive sessions and continue through Sunday afternoon.

The last two sessions on Friday will begin at 2:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. Saturday’s sessions will begin at 8:20 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 3 p.m. Sunday’s sessions will be at 8:20 a.m., 11:20 a.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Nearly 600 gymnasts of varying skill levels and ages will compete, and an estimated 3,000 people from all over Mississippi are expected to attend the meet this weekend, making it the first major event at the Vicksburg Convention Center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Last year’s state meet was also supposed to be in Vicksburg, but was canceled because of the pandemic.

For meet results, visit www.competemymeet.com

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

