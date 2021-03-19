Photo Gallery: 2021 Mississippi State Gymnastics Championship

The 2021 Mississippi State Gymnastics Championship got under way Friday morning at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The meet will include 10 competitive sessions and continue through Sunday afternoon.

The last two sessions on Friday will begin at 2:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. Saturday’s sessions will begin at 8:20 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 3 p.m. Sunday’s sessions will be at 8:20 a.m., 11:20 a.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Nearly 600 gymnasts of varying skill levels and ages will compete, and an estimated 3,000 people from all over Mississippi are expected to attend the meet this weekend, making it the first major event at the Vicksburg Convention Center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Last year’s state meet was also supposed to be in Vicksburg, but was canceled because of the pandemic.

For meet results, visit www.competemymeet.com

