March 19, 2021

The American Duchess is pictured docked at Vicksburg's riverfront early Friday morning. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Riverboats make their return to Vicksburg

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:44 am Friday, March 19, 2021

More than a year after it was the last riverboat to dock in Vicksburg before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the cruise industry, the American Duchess Friday was the first riverboat to arrive back in Vicksburg.

This arrival of the American Duchess marks the slow resumption of riverboat cruises back to the Mississippi River and Vicksburg.

The riverboat will make another visit on March 24, with the American Jazz arriving on March 25.

