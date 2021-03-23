Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

A traffic stop Saturday afternoon for speeding led to the arrest of a Vicksburg woman for drug possession.

Jamee Culpepper, 30, of Vicksburg, was arrested after the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria in which she was a passenger was stopped for speeding on Army-Navy Drive Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

A search of the vehicle was made and officers found a quantity of methamphetamine. Culpepper was arrested for one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During her initial court appearance Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Culpepper’s bond at $20,000 and bound her case over to the grand jury.

In other reports:

• On Sunday, at 12:49 p.m., officers responded to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 2222 Clay Street, in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone went into his Ford F-150 and stole a Taurus 9mm handgun from between the front seats.