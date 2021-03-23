Hilda J. Gleese, a Vicksburg native, passed away in Detroit following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the family hour at 10 a.m. in the Morning View Baptist Church, 5646 Lawton St. Detroit, MI 48208.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home, 12809 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238. Facial coverings are required inside the building.