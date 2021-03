NCAA Tournament/NIT TV schedule

NCAA TOURNAMENT ON TV

Saturday, March 27

1:40 p.m. CBS – Oregon State vs. Loyola Chicago

4:15 p.m. CBS – Villanova vs. Baylor

6:25 p.m. TBS – Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas

8:55 p.m. TBS – Syracuse vs. Houston

Sunday, March 28

1:10 p.m. CBS – Creighton vs. Gonzaga

4 p.m. CBS – Florida State vs. Michigan

6:15 p.m. TBS – UCLA vs. Alabama

8:45 p.m. TBS – Oregon vs. Southern California

Monday, March 29

6 p.m. CBS – Regional championship, teams TBA

8:45 p.m. CBS – Regional championship, TBA

Tuesday, March 30

6 p.m. TBS – Regional championship, teams TBA

8:45 p.m. TBS – Regional championship, TBA

———

NIT ON TV

Thusday, March 25

5 p.m. ESPN2 – Mississippi State vs. Richmond

6 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina State vs. Colorado State

8 p.m. ESPN – Boise State vs. Memphis

9 p.m. ESPN2 – Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

Saturday, March 27

11 a.m. ESPN – Semifinal, teams TBA

2 p.m. ESPN – Semifinal, teams TBA

Sunday, March 28

11 a.m. ESPN – Championship game, teams TBA

2 p.m. ESPN – Third-place game, teams TBA

