Regina Warren
CARY — Graveside services for Regina Warren, 62, will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cary Community Cemetery in Cary. Dr. Reginald Anderson will be officiating.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
Mrs. Warren died March 15, 2021, in Rolling Fork.
