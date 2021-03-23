ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Willie Mae Ousley, 79, will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, at noon at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Howard Moncrief will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Ms.Ousley died March 16, 2021, in Rolling Fork.