Daniel ‘Danny’ Buford White Jr.
Funeral services for Daniel “Danny” Buford White Jr., age 74, will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La., with Marshall Sevier officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.
Danny passed away at his home on Monday, March 22, 2021, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Lake Providence, La., to Daniel Buford White Sr. and Mary Edith White.
Willie Mae Ousley
ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Willie Mae Ousley, 79, will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, at noon at Elmwood...