FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has a saying he often uses,”relationships matter.” Wednesday, the Vicksburg Police Department announced a very strong relationship.

In a brief statement from Police Chief Milton Moore, the department announced the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is coming alongside local police to “combat violent crime.”

“The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has partnered with members of the Vicksburg Police Department NET team to help combat violent crime in the City of Vicksburg,” Moore said in the release. “This partnership will help identify and prosecute those responsible for committing violent crime and illegal street gang activity.”

Moore said this partnership will provide the department “valuable resources” to aid in the prosecution and conviction of dangerous offenders.

“This is another asset that the Vicksburg Police Department will utilize to help keep the citizens in this community safe,” Moore said.

